Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi over US Trade Deal Timelines

In a session marked by contrasting views on India's international trade stance, Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated on Friday that India is unwavering in its approach to trade negotiations, emphasizing that agreements will only be settled when they align with national interests. This comes on the heels of sharp opposition from Rahul Gandhi, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of potentially yielding to pressure from the United States regarding looming tariff deadlines.

Speaking at the 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in New Delhi, Goyal, the Commerce and Industry Minister, underscored India's principled stance. He clarified that India embarks on trade agreements only when there is assured mutual benefit, explicitly stating that no agreements are pursued under pressure or stringent timelines. In a broader context, Goyal disclosed that India is actively participating in trade discussions with a multitude of nations, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, and several others.

Amid the discourse, Goyal highlighted the burgeoning potential of India's toy manufacturing sector, expressing optimism about expanding markets domestically and internationally. He announced forthcoming government initiatives to bolster the sector, underscoring the demographic advantage of a vast domestic market. The minister's remarks indicate a solid commitment to enhancing India's economic prospects through strategic trade relationships and sectoral growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)