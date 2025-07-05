Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi over US Trade Deal Timelines

Union Minister Piyush Goyal insists India prioritizes national interests over timelines in trade deals, countering Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi allegedly succumbing to US tariff deadlines. Goyal highlights that India actively negotiates with various countries, emphasizing mutual benefits and a principled approach to trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi over US Trade Deal Timelines
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a session marked by contrasting views on India's international trade stance, Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated on Friday that India is unwavering in its approach to trade negotiations, emphasizing that agreements will only be settled when they align with national interests. This comes on the heels of sharp opposition from Rahul Gandhi, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of potentially yielding to pressure from the United States regarding looming tariff deadlines.

Speaking at the 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in New Delhi, Goyal, the Commerce and Industry Minister, underscored India's principled stance. He clarified that India embarks on trade agreements only when there is assured mutual benefit, explicitly stating that no agreements are pursued under pressure or stringent timelines. In a broader context, Goyal disclosed that India is actively participating in trade discussions with a multitude of nations, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, and several others.

Amid the discourse, Goyal highlighted the burgeoning potential of India's toy manufacturing sector, expressing optimism about expanding markets domestically and internationally. He announced forthcoming government initiatives to bolster the sector, underscoring the demographic advantage of a vast domestic market. The minister's remarks indicate a solid commitment to enhancing India's economic prospects through strategic trade relationships and sectoral growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025