KT Rama Rao Takes a Jab at Revanth Reddy, Questions Congress Leadership

BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized CM Revanth Reddy, suggesting his continued leadership could lead to a voter decline for Congress. Rao also reacted to Reddy's controversial remarks about Indira Gandhi. The debate highlights tensions within Telangana politics regarding welfare schemes and Congress's priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:01 IST
BRS leader KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, warning that if Reddy continues as CM, Congress may face a lack of voters in the next 15 years. Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted the deteriorating situation of Congress in the state under Reddy's leadership.

Rao also reacted to CM Reddy's controversial comments on welfare schemes named after Indira Gandhi. Reddy suggested that people would only grasp Indira Gandhi's greatness if subjected to extreme measures. Rao questioned Rahul Gandhi, challenging him if such methods were part of his "mohabbat ki dukaan," asserting that state residents would not stand for such statements.

Earlier, CM Reddy praised Indira Gandhi's welfare initiatives for impacting the poor and justified naming projects after her. He cited affordable meals and breakfast provisions in Hyderabad as examples. Rao accused Rahul Gandhi of neglecting Telangana's key issues, failing to fulfill promises such as national status for an irrigation project and the development of the Bayyaram steel plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

