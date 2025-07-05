Thackeray Brothers Rally Sparks Controversy Over Language and Unity
Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray recently held a joint rally in Mumbai, stirring debates over language unity. Criticized by Union Minister Chirag Paswan for political motives, the meeting highlighted Maharashtra's resistance to imposing Hindi and emphasized regional pride and cultural respect.
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray shared a stage at a joint rally at Mumbai's Worli Dome. The gathering was interpreted by Union Minister Chirag Paswan as a strategic move to regain political ground. Paswan asserted that the Thackeray brothers were not uniting for the sake of language but to consolidate their once-strong political base.
Paswan emphasized the importance of 'Unity in Diversity' and advocated for mutual respect among India's diverse languages, criticizing parties that exploit linguistic and cultural differences for political gain. "I support and respect every language," he remarked, stressing that linguistic diversity is India's strength and should not be politicized.
The rally followed the Maharashtra government's withdrawal of resolutions mandating Hindi as a third language in schools, which sparked controversy. Raj Thackeray criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, crediting him with reuniting the Thackeray siblings. Nonetheless, the regional pride in Marathi and the rally's implications for state politics continue to be hotly debated topics.
