KCR Discharged, KT Rama Rao Fires Shots at CM Revanth Reddy

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospital on Sunday. KCR had been admitted for a routine health check-up on Friday and returned to his residence in Nandi Nagar, according to a BRS release.

During his hospital stay, KCR engaged in comprehensive discussions with party leaders about the state's prevailing conditions, agricultural needs like urea fertilizers, irrigation, and other pressing public issues. Meanwhile, BRS leader KT Rama Rao launched a blistering critique of current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, suggesting that the Congress party could lose its voter base for the next 15 years if Reddy remains in office for five years.

Rama Rao's remarks, made to ANI, also addressed Reddy's comments on naming welfare schemes after Indira Gandhi. He questioned whether provoking people to violence is what Rahul Gandhi meant by 'mohabbat ki dukaan,' underscoring the backlash over Reddy's statement that attempted to highlight Indira Gandhi's legacy through controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)