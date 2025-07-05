Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Takes Green Leap: E-Taxis and Employment Boost Under Sukhvinder Sukhu's Leadership

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched 20 e-taxis in Shimla, offering a 50% subsidy under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojana. The initiative aims to provide youth employment, steady income, and environmental benefits, aligning with the state's push towards green policies and self-employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu flags off e-taxis under RGSSY in Shimla on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a fleet of 20 e-taxis from the state secretariat in Shimla, as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojana (RGSSY). The initiative provides a 50 percent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis, with Rs 4.22 crore distributed so far to 59 youth, while funds for 61 more beneficiaries are anticipated soon.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the dual benefits of the scheme, touting its potential to secure employment for the youth and a reliable five-year income by integrating them into government offices, with a possible two-year extension. He suggested the initiative would also alleviate the state's financial burden, highlighting a commitment to environmentally conscious governance.

Addressing climate challenges, Sukhu highlighted the need for eco-friendly policy measures, such as e-vehicles and green hydrogen promotion. Additionally, he discussed efforts to expand self-employment and boost government sector opportunities. His administration's progress was notable in recruiting advancements, educational excellence, and healthcare improvements aligned to AIIMS, Delhi standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

