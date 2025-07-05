Himachal Pradesh Takes Green Leap: E-Taxis and Employment Boost Under Sukhvinder Sukhu's Leadership

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a fleet of 20 e-taxis from the state secretariat in Shimla, as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojana (RGSSY). The initiative provides a 50 percent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis, with Rs 4.22 crore distributed so far to 59 youth, while funds for 61 more beneficiaries are anticipated soon.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the dual benefits of the scheme, touting its potential to secure employment for the youth and a reliable five-year income by integrating them into government offices, with a possible two-year extension. He suggested the initiative would also alleviate the state's financial burden, highlighting a commitment to environmentally conscious governance.

Addressing climate challenges, Sukhu highlighted the need for eco-friendly policy measures, such as e-vehicles and green hydrogen promotion. Additionally, he discussed efforts to expand self-employment and boost government sector opportunities. His administration's progress was notable in recruiting advancements, educational excellence, and healthcare improvements aligned to AIIMS, Delhi standards.

