West Central Railway Implements mAadhaar for Passenger Identity Verification

The West Central Railway in Bhopal has taken a significant step towards enhanced passenger identity verification by adopting the mAadhaar mobile application, following the latest guidelines from the Railway Board, as announced in a press release on Saturday.

This initiative aims to address unauthorized travel and prevent the fraudulent use of fake Aadhaar cards or tickets booked under false names. The mAadhaar app, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), offers a modern solution with QR code-based authentication for real-time verification, ensuring the swift and reliable validation of a passenger's Aadhaar details.

In addition, the app is set to be accessible on Handheld Terminals (HHT devices), further strengthening the prevention of reserved ticket and identity card misuse. This move guarantees that the true identities of passengers are confirmed, bolstering security and efficiency in railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)