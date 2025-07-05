Tejashwi Yadav Calls for a Revolution in Bihar, Pays Tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

In a stirring tribute, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav honored the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary. Yadav, who visited the residence of RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras in Patna, highlighted Paswan's contributions to Bihar's political landscape. Paswan, a key figure, left a lasting impact as Union Minister in the Modi government.

Tejashwi Yadav revealed to reporters that Paras has shown interest in joining the Mahagathbandhan to promote social justice and secularism. This development has been shared with alliance partners amidst keen public scrutiny. Yadav emphasized the importance of this potential alliance in addressing core issues facing Bihar's populace.

As Bihar braces for assembly elections, Yadav underscored the necessity for transformative change, beyond mere slogans. Celebrating RJD's 28-year journey at its Foundation Day, he lauded Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership and called for a united push to ensure progress and unity across the state. Yadav's rallying cry seeks to inspire a revolution focusing on tangible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)