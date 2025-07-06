DERC Blocks Steep Power Charge Hike Requested by NDMC
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has denied the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) request to levy a 50.29% Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charge (PPAC) for July-September 2024. DERC noted most of NDMC's power is from cheaper short-term sources, making the PPAC increase unjustifiable.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has denied permission to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to impose a significant Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charge (PPAC) for the upcoming quarter. The NDMC had sought to add a 50.29% charge to consumer bills for July through September 2024, citing increased power purchase costs.
DERC highlighted that over 80% of the power acquired by NDMC this quarter comes from short-term and medium-term sources, which are less costly compared to long-term sources. The proposed charge would thus lead to a substantial and unjustified rise in consumer tariffs.
While the NDMC currently applies a self-recovered PPAC of 8.75%, the DERC ruled against the additional hike. However, the commission allowed NDMC to levy suo moto PPAC within existing limits, with any surplus or deficit adjusted after a prudential review of power procurement expenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DERC
- NDMC
- Power
- Electricity
- PPAC
- Delhi
- Consumer
- Charges
- Tariff
- Regulation
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Jailed Gangster's Wife Under MCOCA
Yoga Day Unites Nation as Delhi Strives for a Cleaner Yamuna
Cracking Down on Fake GST Firms: Two Men Arrested in Southwest Delhi
Infamous Gang Member Suraj Nabbed in Delhi Crackdown
Delhi's Kausar Jahan Joins Global Yoga Celebration, Applauds PM Modi