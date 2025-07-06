Left Menu

DERC Blocks Steep Power Charge Hike Requested by NDMC

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has denied the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) request to levy a 50.29% Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charge (PPAC) for July-September 2024. DERC noted most of NDMC's power is from cheaper short-term sources, making the PPAC increase unjustifiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:59 IST
DERC Blocks Steep Power Charge Hike Requested by NDMC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has denied permission to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to impose a significant Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charge (PPAC) for the upcoming quarter. The NDMC had sought to add a 50.29% charge to consumer bills for July through September 2024, citing increased power purchase costs.

DERC highlighted that over 80% of the power acquired by NDMC this quarter comes from short-term and medium-term sources, which are less costly compared to long-term sources. The proposed charge would thus lead to a substantial and unjustified rise in consumer tariffs.

While the NDMC currently applies a self-recovered PPAC of 8.75%, the DERC ruled against the additional hike. However, the commission allowed NDMC to levy suo moto PPAC within existing limits, with any surplus or deficit adjusted after a prudential review of power procurement expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025