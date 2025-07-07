Vlogger's Arrest Unveils Kerala Tourism Involvement and Espionage Links
Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for espionage for Pakistan, had been invited by Kerala Tourism for a campaign. An RTI reveals her state-funded trip. Investigations show her links with Pakistani intelligence, being part of an alleged spy ring. Her channel features global travel content, including visits to Pakistan.
In a startling turn of events, Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old vlogger from Haryana, has been apprehended on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Newly surfaced RTI documents reveal that she once visited Kerala under the aegis of an official state-sponsored tourism promotion campaign aimed at enhancing digital visibility for the region.
The Right to Information response sheds light on the fact that Malhotra's travel costs, accommodation, and itinerary were entirely funded by the Kerala Tourism Department. During her visit, she explored key destinations such as Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Munnar, as part of a broader campaign targeting social media influencers.
Further investigations have disclosed that Malhotra traveled to Pakistan on multiple occasions. She established contacts with personnel from Pakistani intelligence, leading to the expulsion of a Pakistani High Commission official by India. This arrest is part of a wider crackdown involving 12 arrests across Indian states, unraveling a suspected espionage network.
