Left Menu

Rescue Mission Triumph: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Safely from War-Torn Iran

Fifteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, stranded in Iran amid regional conflict, were successfully repatriated to Chennai. The coordinated rescue was led by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, in collaboration with the Indian government, ensuring safe passage back home despite challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:35 IST
Rescue Mission Triumph: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Safely from War-Torn Iran
Nainar Nagendran, Tamil Nadu BJP President (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring display of cross-border cooperation, 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen, trapped in Iran due to escalating regional tensions, have returned safely to Chennai.

The rescue operation was spearheaded by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who promptly engaged with the External Affairs Ministry to coordinate emergency relief and safe transit assistance for the stranded group.

Despite daunting logistics, including non-operational direct flights from Iran, the fishermen were transported via ship to Dubai, and then flown to Delhi, before finally arriving back home. Applauding the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagendran credited their efforts in securing this successful mission.

The repatriation effort, fully funded by the Tamil Nadu BJP, has garnered accolades from the returned fishermen, who vividly recounted their harrowing experiences amidst war-like conditions and their eventual relief and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025