Rescue Mission Triumph: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Safely from War-Torn Iran

In an inspiring display of cross-border cooperation, 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen, trapped in Iran due to escalating regional tensions, have returned safely to Chennai.

The rescue operation was spearheaded by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who promptly engaged with the External Affairs Ministry to coordinate emergency relief and safe transit assistance for the stranded group.

Despite daunting logistics, including non-operational direct flights from Iran, the fishermen were transported via ship to Dubai, and then flown to Delhi, before finally arriving back home. Applauding the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagendran credited their efforts in securing this successful mission.

The repatriation effort, fully funded by the Tamil Nadu BJP, has garnered accolades from the returned fishermen, who vividly recounted their harrowing experiences amidst war-like conditions and their eventual relief and gratitude.

