Madhya Pradesh Minister Warns Against Peace Disruption Post Muharram Chaos

Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Medical Education, Vishvas Sarang, issued a stern warning on Monday following disturbances at a Muharram procession in Ujjain. Sarang emphasized that the state prides itself on peace and will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt it, promising stringent action against lawbreakers.

The minister's remarks came in response to an incident where procession organisers reportedly breached barricades, diverting the procession's route, which resulted in injuries to several police officers. Police Superintendent Pradeep Sharma reported that organisers attempted to defy arranged paths despite prior warnings, prompting police to take action.

Authorities have filed charges against the organisers, including Irfan Khan alias Lalla, and 15 others, for disobeying public servant orders and obstructing governmental operations. An investigation will follow to ensure that such disruptions are curtailed and peace is maintained across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)