Negligence Charges Filed Against CCL Officers After Jharkhand Mine Collapse

In a tragic incident, four senior officers from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) have been charged with negligence related to the collapse of a coal mine in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, led to the deaths of four individuals involved in illegal mining.

Officials from the district administration, including Ramgarh's Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz, confirmed that an FIR was filed against the CCL general manager of the Kuju area, project officer, manager, and security officer of the Karma mines project. The case was lodged after Mandu circle officer Vimal Kumar Singh submitted a formal complaint.

With investigations now in progress, police have stated that appropriate action will be taken against the accused officers. Efforts to reach CCL for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)