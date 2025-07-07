Left Menu

Congress Accuses Modi Government of Data Manipulation in Inequality Report

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of manipulating data from a World Bank report to falsely portray India as an equal society. He claims intellectual dishonesty and reliance on propaganda, urging the Press Information Bureau to address these allegations. Ramesh highlights growing inequality under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:17 IST
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Data Manipulation in Inequality Report
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed allegation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government on Monday for allegedly distorting data from a World Bank report to falsely position India as one of the most equal societies globally. Ramesh accused the administration of deliberate data manipulation to serve propaganda purposes over factual evidence.

Ramesh highlighted that the World Bank's Poverty and Equity Brief, released in April 2025, warns of underreported poverty and inequality in India. Three months post-publication, the government claimed India ranks among the world's most equal societies, a statement the Congress labeled as inaccurate and disconnected from reality.

The Congress party contends that the government's analysis is flawed by using 'consumption inequality' metrics for India against 'income inequality' for other nations, leading to skewed comparisons. The party urges the Press Information Bureau to clarify and respond, emphasizing that growing inequality in India is a pressing issue exacerbated under Modi's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025