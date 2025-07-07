Congress Accuses Modi Government of Data Manipulation in Inequality Report

In a pointed allegation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the Modi government on Monday for allegedly distorting data from a World Bank report to falsely position India as one of the most equal societies globally. Ramesh accused the administration of deliberate data manipulation to serve propaganda purposes over factual evidence.

Ramesh highlighted that the World Bank's Poverty and Equity Brief, released in April 2025, warns of underreported poverty and inequality in India. Three months post-publication, the government claimed India ranks among the world's most equal societies, a statement the Congress labeled as inaccurate and disconnected from reality.

The Congress party contends that the government's analysis is flawed by using 'consumption inequality' metrics for India against 'income inequality' for other nations, leading to skewed comparisons. The party urges the Press Information Bureau to clarify and respond, emphasizing that growing inequality in India is a pressing issue exacerbated under Modi's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)