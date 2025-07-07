Planned Parenthood Challenges Trump's Funding Cut

Planned Parenthood has taken legal action against the Trump administration, filing a lawsuit on Monday to challenge a contentious provision in a newly enacted federal tax and policy bill. The organization contends that the measure, which aims to withdraw funding from their health centers, is unconstitutional.

According to Planned Parenthood's complaint, submitted to a federal court in Boston, the provision's intent is evident: to obstruct health centers from obtaining Medicaid reimbursements. The move has sparked significant controversy, igniting debates over reproductive healthcare access.

The lawsuit underscores ongoing tensions between Planned Parenthood and federal policies, highlighting broader implications for healthcare provision and women's rights. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for reproductive health services across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)