Mizoram's Hnahthial Leads North-Eastern Districts in SDG Achievement

Mizoram's Hnahthial district tops NITI Aayog's North Eastern Region District SDG Index 2023-24. It scored 81.43, while Arunachal Pradesh's Longding was lowest at 58.71. The index, covering 15 SDGs across 121 districts, highlights regional development efforts and disparities in social, economic, and environmental sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:09 IST
Mizoram's Hnahthial district has emerged as the leader in NITI Aayog's North Eastern Region District SDG Index for 2023-24, achieving the highest score of 81.43. In contrast, Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district ranked lowest with a score of 58.71.

The index, released on Monday, underscores significant progress, with 85% of north-eastern districts classified as 'Front Runners' with a score between 65-99. This marks a substantial increase from the previous edition, where only 62% of districts held this status.

NITI Aayog, alongside the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and UNDP India, developed this index to cover 15 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across 121 districts, reflecting a commitment to addressing developmental challenges while highlighting regional disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

