BJP Criticizes Opposition's 'Chakka Jam' Over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

In a forceful critique of the RJD-Congress coalition's stance, BJP veteran and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the alliance of exacerbating issues by politicizing the ongoing electoral roll revision in Bihar.

The senior politician urged peace, suggesting that the forthcoming opposition-led statewide 'chakka jam' scheduled for July 9 could inflame tensions during an already sensitive period.

This comment follows the announcement by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress' Rahul Gandhi of a protest targeting the Election Commission's mandated voter re-verification in Bihar, a decision taken as elections loom.

Addressing reporters, Prasad acknowledged the opposition's right to protest but highlighted potential unrest, advising that political agendas should not disrupt societal peace, emphasizing that clarity will emerge in the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, Yadav criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, suggesting it may disenfranchize voters lacking one of the 11 required documents.

Yadav explained that demands for clarity remained unanswered after meeting with the Election Commission, arguing that the request for extensive documentation could purge many from the electoral rolls.

Petitions objecting to the Election Commission's SIR directive have been escalated to the Supreme Court, set for a hearing on July 10, with parties including RJD MP Manoj Jha and activist Yogendra Yadav challenging the legality of the move.

