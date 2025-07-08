Credit Wise Capital Secures Rs 120 Crore Funding Boost for Expansion

Mumbai's Credit Wise Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), announced a significant financial boost on Tuesday, securing Rs 120 crore from Trident Growth Partners. This funding aims to scale up their technological capabilities for secured lending solutions, particularly targeting Tier 2 to Tier 4 cities.

CWC plans to leverage this capital infusion to grow its assets under management substantially over the next three years. The company also aims to foray into additional secured lending sectors while fortifying its proprietary technology platform, which delivers real-time and customer-centric credit solutions to underserved populations.

Currently managing an asset base of Rs 645 crore, Credit Wise Capital has already financed over 200,000 two-wheelers, marking its robust presence in the financial sector.

