Gadkari Raises Alarms Over Global Tensions Amid Highway Project Review
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed Maharashtra's highway projects, including the Mumbai-Goa Highway. He expressed grave concerns about escalating global conflicts, warning of a potential world war due to advanced warfare technology. Gadkari emphasized the urgent need for global discussions to address these serious issues.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, convened a comprehensive review meeting on Monday in New Delhi to evaluate the progress of National Highway projects across Maharashtra. The focus was on critical road projects such as the Mumbai-Goa Highway and several National Highways including 353C and 161A.
On Sunday, Gadkari voiced significant apprehension over rising global conflicts, cautioning that escalating tensions could trigger a third world war. Highlighting advancements in military technology, he noted that these changes have fundamentally transformed warfare dynamics, urging immediate global attention and action.
Speaking at a book launch in Nagpur, Gadkari addressed the conflicts between nations such as Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine. He noted the increased use of missiles and drones, reducing the traditional relevance of tanks and aircraft, and called for urgent international discourse to prevent a path leading to global destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Strikes Shake Iran's Nuclear Backbone: Global Tensions Escalate
Market Woes: Hong Kong Shares Dip Amidst Global Tensions
Espionage Arrests Stir Global Tensions: Greek Police Nab Azeri in Crete
Global Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Strikes and Diplomatic Dynamics
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Global Tensions and Strong Pound