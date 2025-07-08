Gadkari Raises Alarms Over Global Tensions Amid Highway Project Review

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, convened a comprehensive review meeting on Monday in New Delhi to evaluate the progress of National Highway projects across Maharashtra. The focus was on critical road projects such as the Mumbai-Goa Highway and several National Highways including 353C and 161A.

On Sunday, Gadkari voiced significant apprehension over rising global conflicts, cautioning that escalating tensions could trigger a third world war. Highlighting advancements in military technology, he noted that these changes have fundamentally transformed warfare dynamics, urging immediate global attention and action.

Speaking at a book launch in Nagpur, Gadkari addressed the conflicts between nations such as Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine. He noted the increased use of missiles and drones, reducing the traditional relevance of tanks and aircraft, and called for urgent international discourse to prevent a path leading to global destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)