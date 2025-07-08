Left Menu

India Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader YSR Reddy on His Birth Anniversary

Indian National Congress leaders and other dignitaries commemorated the 76th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Social media tributes highlighted his key contributions to welfare and development, emphasizing his lasting impact on farmers, the poor, and community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:22 IST
India Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader YSR Reddy on His Birth Anniversary
YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (Photo/X handle of Mallikarjun Kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, led a series of tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary via social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), recognizing the significant contributions of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The official account of the Congress party also commemorated YSR Reddy, praising him as a transformative leader who championed policies benefiting farmers and the underprivileged. The party acknowledged his enduring legacy of welfare and development, which continues to inspire efforts towards societal progress.

Tributes extended beyond party lines, with V Vijaysai Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member, describing YSR Reddy as a leader who restored dignity to the impoverished and hope to farmers. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer, also took to social media to honor the leader's widespread influence and enduring legacy.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025