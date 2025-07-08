India Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader YSR Reddy on His Birth Anniversary
Indian National Congress leaders and other dignitaries commemorated the 76th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Social media tributes highlighted his key contributions to welfare and development, emphasizing his lasting impact on farmers, the poor, and community well-being.
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, led a series of tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 76th birth anniversary via social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), recognizing the significant contributions of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
The official account of the Congress party also commemorated YSR Reddy, praising him as a transformative leader who championed policies benefiting farmers and the underprivileged. The party acknowledged his enduring legacy of welfare and development, which continues to inspire efforts towards societal progress.
Tributes extended beyond party lines, with V Vijaysai Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member, describing YSR Reddy as a leader who restored dignity to the impoverished and hope to farmers. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer, also took to social media to honor the leader's widespread influence and enduring legacy.
