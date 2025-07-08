Left Menu

Police Encounter Ends in Killing of Accused in Gopal Khemka Murder Case

An accused in the Gopal Khemka murder case was killed in a police encounter in Patna. The man, identified as an arms supplier, was shot dead near Damaiya ghat. The investigation continues with a Special Investigation Team probing the case to ensure justice for the Khemka family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:26 IST
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, one of the accused in the high-profile murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter near Damaiya ghat in Patna, Bihar, early Tuesday morning. Identified as Vikas alias Raj, the individual was allegedly the arms supplier to the main accused in the case, as confirmed by Patna SSP to ANI.

The incident occurred around 2:45 am within the jurisdiction of Malslami police station, according to police sources. Law enforcement officials reported the recovery of a pistol and a cartridge from the scene, with the body subsequently sent to Nalanda Medical College for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, authorities have apprehended the primary accused in the case.

Businessman Gopal Khemka fell victim to a fatal shooting near the main gate of his home in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area on July 4, despite having sought police protection for his family. JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan confirmed the latest developments, stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keeping a close watch on the situation. Previously, the victim's son, Gaurav Khemka, highlighted past threats and personal losses, further urging authorities to provide safety and justice. A Special Investigation Team has been established to delve deeper into the case's intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

