India's Leap Toward Green Energy: New Solar and Wind Projects Unveiled

ACEN and UPC Renewables are set to build a 420 MW solar farm in Rajasthan and a 120 MW wind farm in Karnataka, both scheduled for completion by early 2027. These projects will generate 1,158 GWh annually, powering 241,000 homes and creating over 1,500 green jobs during construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India strides forward in its green energy ambitions as ACEN and UPC Renewables unveil plans to construct a 420 MW solar farm in Rajasthan and a 120 MW wind farm in Karnataka. Set for completion by early 2027, these ventures signal a pivotal advancement in the nation's expanding clean energy market.

Anticipated to produce 1,158 GWh of electricity annually, these projects are expected to supply power to approximately 241,000 homes, mitigating over 876,000 tons of carbon emissions per year. The solar farm harnesses the intense sunlight of Rajasthan's Barmer region, while the wind farm capitalizes on Karnataka's favorable monsoon winds.

The development phase promises over 1,500 green jobs, enhancing local economies. ACEN's CEO Patrice Clausse emphasized the significance of these projects in fostering strategic partnerships and disciplined capital infusion. Concurrently, UPC Renewables reaffirms its dedication to scaling sustainable energy solutions across Asia-Pacific, strengthening India as a pivotal energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

