Left Menu

Suspicious Pakistan Buoy Spurs Massive Security Response on Maharashtra Coast

A suspicious buoy from Pakistan was found near Maharashtra's Raigad coast, sparking a comprehensive security operation involving multiple agencies. The object, likely a fishing net buoy with a GPS tracker, drifted into Indian waters due to sea currents. Security measures and investigations are ongoing to ensure coastal safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:24 IST
Suspicious Pakistan Buoy Spurs Massive Security Response on Maharashtra Coast
Maharashtra minister, Yogesh Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspicious buoy of Pakistani origin was detected in Indian waters near the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad, prompting heightened security measures and a thorough investigation. Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam reported that while the buoy, part of a Pakistani ship, had drifted due to sea currents, it carried no passengers.

The Maharashtra Police have boosted security along the Raigad coastline following information provided by the Indian Coast Guard, who initially spotted the object near the Korlai coast. A Pakistani vessel, 'Muqadar Boya 99,' was identified approximately 2.5 to 3 nautical miles offshore in the Arabian Sea, raising alarms amid the authorities.

Coordinated efforts involved Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team, the Navy, and the Coast Guard, who promptly responded to the alert. The operation established 19 armed checkpoints and involved thorough searches of vehicles, hotels, and lodges to ensure no unlawful entry or activity went unnoticed.

The search intensified across seas with coordinated operations from the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and Customs. Drone surveillance and marine patrolling were employed to monitor the Korlai coastal area, reinforcing aerial oversight using Coast Guard helicopters.

Raigad Police deployed substantial manpower, including 52 officers and 554 constables, as part of the search operations. Simultaneously, neighboring districts and the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate were placed on high alert to prevent any infiltration via the maritime route.

Authorities concluded the suspect buoy is likely a fishing net buoy fitted with a GPS tracker, used for monitoring and retrieval purposes. It reportedly drifted due to sea currents, similar to a past incident in Gujarat's Okha. The investigation remains ongoing to ensure regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025