Suspicious Pakistan Buoy Spurs Massive Security Response on Maharashtra Coast
A suspicious buoy from Pakistan was found near Maharashtra's Raigad coast, sparking a comprehensive security operation involving multiple agencies. The object, likely a fishing net buoy with a GPS tracker, drifted into Indian waters due to sea currents. Security measures and investigations are ongoing to ensure coastal safety.
A suspicious buoy of Pakistani origin was detected in Indian waters near the Revdanda coast in Maharashtra's Raigad, prompting heightened security measures and a thorough investigation. Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam reported that while the buoy, part of a Pakistani ship, had drifted due to sea currents, it carried no passengers.
The Maharashtra Police have boosted security along the Raigad coastline following information provided by the Indian Coast Guard, who initially spotted the object near the Korlai coast. A Pakistani vessel, 'Muqadar Boya 99,' was identified approximately 2.5 to 3 nautical miles offshore in the Arabian Sea, raising alarms amid the authorities.
Coordinated efforts involved Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team, the Navy, and the Coast Guard, who promptly responded to the alert. The operation established 19 armed checkpoints and involved thorough searches of vehicles, hotels, and lodges to ensure no unlawful entry or activity went unnoticed.
The search intensified across seas with coordinated operations from the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and Customs. Drone surveillance and marine patrolling were employed to monitor the Korlai coastal area, reinforcing aerial oversight using Coast Guard helicopters.
Raigad Police deployed substantial manpower, including 52 officers and 554 constables, as part of the search operations. Simultaneously, neighboring districts and the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate were placed on high alert to prevent any infiltration via the maritime route.
Authorities concluded the suspect buoy is likely a fishing net buoy fitted with a GPS tracker, used for monitoring and retrieval purposes. It reportedly drifted due to sea currents, similar to a past incident in Gujarat's Okha. The investigation remains ongoing to ensure regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
