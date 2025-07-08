Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: MNS Protest Sparks Language Debate

The arrest of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in Mira Bhayandar highlights the escalating Hindi-Marathi language dispute. The clash follows an alleged attack by MNS workers on a food stall owner, sparking protests from local traders. Political figures weigh in, accusing the BJP of sowing divisional unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST
Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: MNS Protest Sparks Language Debate
Police detain MNS workers protesting to counter traders' protest over language row, in Mira Bhayandar area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing language dispute, police detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mira Bhayandar on Tuesday. The detentions occurred during a protest aimed at countering a traders' demonstration against an alleged attack by MNS members.

The controversy centers around a food stall owner who claims MNS workers assaulted him for not speaking Marathi, which has led to protests in the Bhayander area. In response, traders demanded stringent action against the culprits, while MNS organized a counter-protest that was stifled by police intervention.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam clarified that there is no political angle, stating that MNS was denied protest permission at their chosen location due to potential disruptions. He mentioned that permission would be granted if an alternative site was chosen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of employing divisive tactics to destabilize Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025