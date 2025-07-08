Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: MNS Protest Sparks Language Debate
The arrest of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in Mira Bhayandar highlights the escalating Hindi-Marathi language dispute. The clash follows an alleged attack by MNS workers on a food stall owner, sparking protests from local traders. Political figures weigh in, accusing the BJP of sowing divisional unrest.
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing language dispute, police detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mira Bhayandar on Tuesday. The detentions occurred during a protest aimed at countering a traders' demonstration against an alleged attack by MNS members.
The controversy centers around a food stall owner who claims MNS workers assaulted him for not speaking Marathi, which has led to protests in the Bhayander area. In response, traders demanded stringent action against the culprits, while MNS organized a counter-protest that was stifled by police intervention.
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam clarified that there is no political angle, stating that MNS was denied protest permission at their chosen location due to potential disruptions. He mentioned that permission would be granted if an alternative site was chosen. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of employing divisive tactics to destabilize Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
