Sonalika Tractors Breaks Records with Unprecedented Q1 Sales

Sonalika Tractors, India's foremost tractor export brand, has set a new industry benchmark in the first quarter of FY'26 by achieving its highest ever Q1 sales figures. The impressive sales totalled 43,603 tractors, showcasing the company's commitment to boosting productivity and prosperity among farmers.

Amidst an optimistic Kharif sowing season, Sonalika Tractors stands unmatched in innovation and engineering excellence. The brand boasts a team of over 400 skilled specialists, utilizing farmer feedback to produce cutting-edge tractors that meet the highest standards, rolling out a new unit every two minutes at its Hoshiarpur plant.

Joint Managing Director Mr. Raman Mittal emphasizes the company's promise of advancing farmers' journeys, confident that current trends will enhance farmers' income. He underscores Sonalika's dedication to leveraging core values and technology to make meaningful, positive changes in the agricultural sector.

