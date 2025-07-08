Jewellery Scam Unraveled: Police Recover Gold and Cash in Jayanagar Heist

In a conundrum unmasked by the Jayanagar police, a man has been apprehended for defrauding a local jewellery shop owner of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore, which he never returned after promising to craft ornaments.

With the assistance of informants, the police traced the suspect to Goa, recovering a substantial cache of 3.16 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 8.53 lakh in cash, ultimately linking him to the audacious malfeasance that took place between April 29 and June 4.

As the investigation unfolded under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Lokesh B. Jagalasar and Assistant Commissioner Narayanaswamy V, cops discovered more gold at his Hanumanthanagar residence and recovered cash from a confidante. The suspect remains in judicial custody as the probe deepens.

