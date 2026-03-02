Bomb Hoax Shakes Goa's Passport Bhavan
A bomb threat email sent to Passport Bhavan in Panaji, Goa, prompted an evacuation and a thorough search by authorities. It was ultimately declared a hoax after no suspicious items were found. The email was received at 4am, warning of a bomb blast and urging evacuation by 11am.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat email sent shockwaves through Goa's Passport Bhavan in Panaji early Monday, necessitating a swift evacuation and search.
Authorities acted decisively after receiving the ominous email at 4 am, warning of a potential bomb blast unless the public evacuated by 11 am.
Despite a comprehensive search by the Bomb Disposal Squad, led by Inspector Paresh Navelkar, no suspicious devices were found, and the threat was declared a hoax, allowing the premises to resume normal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacuation
UK Citizen Evacuations in Gulf Amid Iran Strikes
UK Mobilizes Support for Gulf Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions
Britain Prepares Evacuation Strategy for Citizens in the Gulf
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response