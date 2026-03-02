Bomb Hoax Shakes Goa's Passport Bhavan

A bomb threat email sent shockwaves through Goa's Passport Bhavan in Panaji early Monday, necessitating a swift evacuation and search.

Authorities acted decisively after receiving the ominous email at 4 am, warning of a potential bomb blast unless the public evacuated by 11 am.

Despite a comprehensive search by the Bomb Disposal Squad, led by Inspector Paresh Navelkar, no suspicious devices were found, and the threat was declared a hoax, allowing the premises to resume normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)