Bomb Hoax Shakes Goa's Passport Bhavan

A bomb threat email sent to Passport Bhavan in Panaji, Goa, prompted an evacuation and a thorough search by authorities. It was ultimately declared a hoax after no suspicious items were found. The email was received at 4am, warning of a bomb blast and urging evacuation by 11am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A bomb threat email sent shockwaves through Goa's Passport Bhavan in Panaji early Monday, necessitating a swift evacuation and search.

Authorities acted decisively after receiving the ominous email at 4 am, warning of a potential bomb blast unless the public evacuated by 11 am.

Despite a comprehensive search by the Bomb Disposal Squad, led by Inspector Paresh Navelkar, no suspicious devices were found, and the threat was declared a hoax, allowing the premises to resume normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

