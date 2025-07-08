Diplomatic Strains: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry declared on Tuesday that it did not seek a meeting with the United States to restart nuclear negotiations. This statement was delivered by spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei and reported through state media.

Despite the lack of an initiative from Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, has expressed intentions to meet with Iranian diplomats. The meeting is expected to occur 'next week or so,' Witkoff noted, although the details remain unconfirmed by Iran.

This development comes amidst ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear agenda and international diplomatic efforts to manage it, highlighting the intricate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

