Diplomatic Strains: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks
Iran's Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, clarified that no meeting request was made to the U.S. to resume nuclear talks. Despite this, U.S. President Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to engage with Iranian diplomats in the coming weeks.
This development comes amidst ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear agenda and international diplomatic efforts to manage it, highlighting the intricate diplomatic relations between the two nations.
