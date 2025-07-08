Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, clarified that no meeting request was made to the U.S. to resume nuclear talks. Despite this, U.S. President Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to engage with Iranian diplomats in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:19 IST
Diplomatic Strains: Iran and U.S. Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Ministry declared on Tuesday that it did not seek a meeting with the United States to restart nuclear negotiations. This statement was delivered by spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei and reported through state media.

Despite the lack of an initiative from Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, has expressed intentions to meet with Iranian diplomats. The meeting is expected to occur 'next week or so,' Witkoff noted, although the details remain unconfirmed by Iran.

This development comes amidst ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear agenda and international diplomatic efforts to manage it, highlighting the intricate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025