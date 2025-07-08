Delhi LG Greenlights Extension for Part-Time Vocational Teachers in Schools
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the renewal of 410 Part Time Vocational Teachers in government and aided schools for the academic year 2025-26. This move aims to ensure continuity in vocational education under the National Skills Qualifications Framework for Classes 9 to 12.
In a strategic effort to bolster Delhi's education system, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the renewal and extension of Part Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) in the capital's government and government-aided schools for the academic year 2025-26.
The approval encompasses 410 teachers, including 402 qualified and 8 non-qualified PTVTs, whose services will continue from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. These educators have been an integral part of Delhi's educational framework since the late 1970s, focusing on vocational subjects under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).
The decision addresses a critical need for continuity, given the declining number of PTVTs due to retirements and the lack of new recruitments. These teachers are pivotal in providing skill-based education to students in Classes 9 to 12, thereby aligning with the CBSE's objectives. The Finance Department's concurrence remains essential for the annual renewal of the remaining 95 temporary PTVTs.
