Drone Infiltration: BSF Foils Arms and Narcotics Smuggling Bid at India-Pakistan Border

In a notable interception, the Border Security Force (BSF) detected suspicious drone activity near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, triggering a prompt search operation. The operation resulted in the recovery of a pistol and a heroin packet, both suspected to be air-dropped from Pakistan.

According to the Punjab Frontier of the BSF, the arms were discovered in a farming field adjacent to village Daoke. Wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, the recovered items included a pistol with a magazine and accessories designed for nighttime visibility.

Further investigations revealed a narcotics smuggling network with Pakistani affiliations. Four individuals were arrested by Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit, accused of transporting heroin across the border, linked to a smuggler operating from Pakistan.