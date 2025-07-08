Indonesia Expands Energy and Agro Purchases with U.S. Partnerships
Indonesia's Pertamina signed agreements for purchasing LPG, gasoline, and crude oil from the U.S., according to Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto. FKS Group and Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo also secured corn purchasing agreements from Cargill, marking significant economic partnerships with U.S. firms.
Indonesia's state energy company, Pertamina, has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding to acquire LPG, gasoline, and crude oil from the United States. The announcement was made by the country's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, during a Reuters interview.
This agreement signifies a major step in bolstering Indonesia's energy resources and strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Pertamina's move is also expected to enhance the country's energy security and supply stability in the coming years.
Concurrent with Pertamina's deal, FKS Group and Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo have negotiated an agreement to purchase corn from Cargill, further diversifying Indonesia's agricultural imports. These developments highlight Indonesia's active efforts in expanding international trade relations and securing essential resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
