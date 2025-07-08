Surjewala Accuses Modi Government of 'Economic Sabotage' Against Karnataka Farmers

Karnataka's tur dal farmers face ruin due to BJP-led government's policies, alleges AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. He claims their Minimum Support Price (MSP) and import strategies cause catastrophic annual losses totaling Rs 1,550 crore.

Surjewala accuses the Modi government of promoting overseas agriculture while failing local farmers. He argues Karnataka's renowned Kalaburagi tur dal, masked by inadequate support, is undervalued, forcing farmers to sell below cost.

Moreover, aggressive import policies are said to favor foreign producers, flooding Indian markets and undercutting domestic grower prospects. Surjewala brands this as economic sabotage, questioning Karnataka ministers' silence on the issue.