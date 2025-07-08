Surjewala Accuses Modi Government of 'Economic Sabotage' Against Karnataka Farmers
Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses the BJP-led government of undermining Karnataka tur dal farmers through unfavorable MSP and import policies, causing a Rs 1,550 crore annual loss. He claims duty-free imports favor foreign farmers, while locals suffer, alleging economic sabotage. The Center's policies are said to devastate Indian agriculture.
Karnataka's tur dal farmers face ruin due to BJP-led government's policies, alleges AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. He claims their Minimum Support Price (MSP) and import strategies cause catastrophic annual losses totaling Rs 1,550 crore.
Surjewala accuses the Modi government of promoting overseas agriculture while failing local farmers. He argues Karnataka's renowned Kalaburagi tur dal, masked by inadequate support, is undervalued, forcing farmers to sell below cost.
Moreover, aggressive import policies are said to favor foreign producers, flooding Indian markets and undercutting domestic grower prospects. Surjewala brands this as economic sabotage, questioning Karnataka ministers' silence on the issue.
