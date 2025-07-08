Tensions Rise in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Leadership Crisis
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused the Congress of planning to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over internal disagreements. He claims Congress MLAs are upset due to withheld development funds. Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the state's contractor payment woes, highlighting financial mismanagement under the Congress-led government.
In a recent political salvo, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has leveled serious accusations against the Congress party, claiming that internal dissatisfaction is leading to maneuvers to oust Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Vijayendra, addressing media outlet ANI, asserted that frequent visits by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to Bengaluru signal growing unrest among Congress MLAs who are reportedly unhappy over development funds being withheld.
Vijayendra further alleged that Siddaramaiah's popularity has waned significantly, prompting Congress to consider repositioning him as an OBC leader in Delhi. He remarked that the state's administration has faced multiple failures, contributing to this internal discord. "Siddaramaiah is now unpopular, and the Congress government has faltered. Hence, they are looking to remove him and send him to Delhi," he commented.
The charges were echoed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who criticized the financial mismanagement under the Congress-led Karnataka government. Surya lambasted the administration's treatment of state contractors in a post on social platform "X," accusing them of delaying payments and demanding 'cut money,' making projects financially unviable. He cited the poor state of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as evidence of the governance crisis, claiming contractors are unwilling to undertake even basic tasks like filling potholes.
