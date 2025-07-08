KTR Challenges Absent CM in Fierce Telangana Farmers' Debate

In a dramatic turn of events, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, known as KTR, arrived at the Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday at 11:00 am, prepared to engage in an open debate on Telangana's farmer issues. This event was in response to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's challenge for a public discussion.

Unexpectedly, CM Revanth Reddy was absent, allegedly travelling to Delhi, which KTR interpreted as a retreat from accountability. Accompanied by senior BRS leaders and supporters, KTR awaited for thirty minutes before addressing the media, asserting that the Congress government lacks meaningful solutions for the farmers' crisis. KTR highlighted a grim statistic: over 600 farmers have reportedly died by suicide since the Congress assumed power, questioning the CM's inaction.

Criticizing the government's unfulfilled election promises, KTR stated that assurances like the implementation of six guarantees within 100 days remain unmet 18 months later. Armed with data, KTR was ready for a fact-based discussion, emphasizing the Congress regime's failures, from unmet financial supports like Rythu Bharosa to infrastructural problems that hark back to past crises, labeling it an 'Indiramma Emergency'. Further criticizing governance, KTR accused Revanth of collusion with Andhra Pradesh's interests, neglecting Telangana's farmers. KTR challenged the CM to reschedule the debate, urging genuine accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)