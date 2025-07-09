Trump's Bold Tariff Move Sparks Copper Market Surge

In a major policy announcement, President Donald Trump revealed plans to impose a substantial 50% tariff on copper imports. This move is strategically aimed at bolstering U.S. production capabilities of the vital metal, integral to electric vehicles, military hardware, and the power grid.

The reaction in the market was immediate, with U.S. Comex copper futures skyrocketing over 12% to a historic high following the unexpected announcement. The early details were shared during a White House cabinet meeting, with further specifics to be communicated on Trump's Truth Social media platform.

The tariff plan arrives amidst ongoing debates over domestic copper projects and international trade relations, particularly affecting major suppliers like Chile and Canada. Despite these developments, the plan underscores the administration's focus on reviving the industrial sector and reducing dependency on foreign imports.