INDIA Bloc Protests Trigger Bihar Bandh Over Voter List Revision

The INDIA bloc staged protests against the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar, calling for a Bihar Bandh. Demonstrations by Congress, RJD leaders, and Independent MP Pappu Yadav highlighted concerns over the election commission's process. The Election Commission reported significant progress in the voter enumeration exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:01 IST
Congress workers blocked the railway track at Sachiwalay Halt railway station in Bihar Bandh protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The INDIA bloc on Wednesday organized protests across Bihar in response to the Election Commission's decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, as the state gears up for Assembly elections. Protesters called for a 'Bihar Bandh' and disrupted rail services at Sachiwalay Halt railway station.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, joined the protest, vocally opposing the election commission's actions with slogans urging accountability. Yadav criticized the commission, accusing it of causing hardship to Bihar's impoverished citizens.

In Patna district, INDIA bloc members, including the RJD student wing, blocked roads and train tracks, expressing concerns about the exclusion of those lacking specific documents from the electoral roll. The ECI, however, stated that the revision process is progressing smoothly with a substantial completion rate of Enumeration Forms.

