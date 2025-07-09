CBI Triumphs in Decades-long Pursuit: Monika Kapoor Extradited

In a landmark victory for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Monika Kapoor, a fugitive wanted in connection with a 2002 import-export fraud, was extradited from the United States on Wednesday. The CBI revealed that Kapoor, in collaboration with her brothers, forged export documents, leading to substantial financial losses to the Indian government.

Kapoor, the proprietor of Monika Overseas, and her co-conspirators procured six import licenses fraudulently and sold them to Deep Exports, Ahmedabad, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.44 crore to the exchequer. The CBI filed charges against Kapoor and her brothers in 2004, with her siblings having already been convicted in 2017.

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2006, Kapoor's extradition fulfills years of legal efforts, including a red corner notice and extradition request by the CBI to US authorities in 2010. This development underscores CBI's resolve in tackling international economic crimes and ensuring justice across borders.