Srinagar Police Seize Drug Traffickers' Property in Major Crackdown

Srinagar Police have seized a property worth Rs 75 lakh under the NDPS Act in a bid to combat drug trafficking. Owned by notorious brothers Irfan and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, the property was acquired through illicit drug profits. This action is part of an ongoing anti-narcotics crackdown.

09-07-2025
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified effort to curb the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure facilitating narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has confiscated a residential property valued at approximately Rs 75 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as confirmed by authorities on Wednesday.

The property, composed of a single-storey residence and land, is located in Athwajan, Srinagar, and was under the ownership of two notorious drug peddler brothers, Irfan Ahmad Ganie and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, sons of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie. Both are implicated in cases documented at the Panthachowk and Safakadal police stations under the NDPS Act.

Ongoing investigations have disclosed that the property, registered under their father's name, was acquired using profits from illicit drug activities. Acting on sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police has legally seized the property, which cannot be sold or transferred without official approval. This crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police aims to dismantle financial frameworks enabling drug trafficking.

Previously, on June 30, Srinagar Police undertook similar action by attaching a residential property worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to Hilal Ahmad Bhat, another known drug peddler. This is part of a broader initiative to target the economic underpinnings of the narcotics network.

Latest News

