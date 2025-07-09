Chancellor Merz: Diplomatic Solutions in Ukraine Exhausted
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the exhaustion of diplomatic efforts to solve the Ukraine conflict. He affirmed ongoing support for Kyiv in combating Russian aggression, marking a significant shift in diplomatic strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a decisive statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that all diplomatic avenues to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine have reached their limits.
As tensions escalate, Merz emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting Kyiv in its struggle against Russian military actions, signaling a robust stance from Berlin.
This development points to a pivotal moment in the international response, as traditional diplomatic measures appear inadequate in the face of continued aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Chancellor
- Friedrich Merz
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Russia
- war
- diplomatic
- conflict
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delicate Ceasefire: Israel and Iran’s 12-Day War Comes to a Halt
Oman Introduces Personal Income Tax: A Bold Step Towards Economic Diversification
Russian Minister Ryabkov Doubts Iran Nuclear Deal Revival
Israeli military warns public missiles launched from Iran, reports AP.
The '12 Day War': Tensions Escalate as Trump Weighs In