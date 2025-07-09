Bihar Bandh: INDIA Bloc Fights Voter Roll Changes Amid BJP Criticism

The INDIA bloc organized a Bihar Bandh rally in Patna to oppose changes in the voter list ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav led the protest, alleging that the NDA alliance was attempting to suppress the votes of poorer segments by deleting names from the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad responded by accusing the opposition of engaging in politics by using allegedly incorrect voter registrations, questioning their motives. Prasad defended the Election Commission of India's decision to revise the electoral rolls, asserting that the process was necessary to ensure only eligible citizens are registered to vote.

The controversy is now set to escalate as the Supreme Court prepares to hear pleas challenging the Election Commission's actions. Prasad raised concerns over the INDIA bloc's protests, suggesting they might be an attempt to pressure the judiciary. The situation draws comparisons to alleged electoral manipulation in Maharashtra, with Gandhi warning of similar scenarios in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)