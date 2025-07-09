Mamata Banerjee Slams NITI Aayog for Map Mix-Up

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized a recent NITI Aayog report that mistakenly mapped Bihar in place of West Bengal. The Chief Minister took her disapproval to the social media platform X, sharing a letter she sent to NITI Aayog's Vice Chairperson, Suman K Bery, highlighting this substantial oversight.

In the letter, Banerjee described the mistake as an 'affront' to West Bengal's identity and dignity. She demanded an immediate apology and correction from the national institution. The error appeared in the 'Summary Report for the State of West Bengal,' published by NITI Aayog alongside NCAER, where a map incorrectly shaded Bihar instead of West Bengal.

Calling the error more than a mere technicality, Banerjee emphasized that it reflects poorly on the diligence and respect towards the states of the Indian Union. She expressed serious concerns about how such a lapse calls into question the reliability and rigor of NITI Aayog's work. The Chief Minister urged the organization to issue a clarification and apology while implementing robust measures to prevent future errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)