Himachal Joins Nationwide Strike: Workers Rally Against Labour Codes and Privatization

In a strong display of unity, workers across Himachal Pradesh participated in a nationwide strike on Wednesday, led by central trade unions and farmer organizations. The protests, crucially impacting public services, were staged at district and block headquarters, including the state's capital, Shimla.

Braving heavy rains, hundreds of workers spanning various sectors, such as sanitation, healthcare, banking, and education, rallied against the government's new labor codes and privatization policies, which they argue favor corporations at the expense of workers' rights.

Protest leaders criticized the Modi administration for attempting to erode labor protections and financial sovereignty, citing the detrimental effects on local communities from large infrastructure projects and privatization of public sector banks and insurance firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)