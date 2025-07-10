Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Rome Discussions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held strategic talks in Rome with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss weapon supplies and sanctions on Russia. Discussions included defensive strategies amidst Russian attacks, peace negotiations, and economic recovery. A significant conference aimed at Ukraine's reconstruction is forthcoming, targeting international support and cooperation.

Updated: 10-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:01 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in crucial discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, addressing weapon supplies and enhanced air defense amidst continuing Russian attacks.

Amid plans for a major conference dedicated to Ukraine's recovery, the leaders also explored the implications of proposed sanctions on Russia and their potential to encourage peace negotiations. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of secondary sanctions and awaiting U.S. congressional action.

Pope Leo expressed readiness to facilitate peace talks, as international efforts gear towards aiding Ukraine's recovery. The upcoming Rome conference seeks to galvanize global financial and material support, ensuring comprehensive strategies for Ukraine's reconstruction post-invasion.

