High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Rome Discussions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in crucial discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, addressing weapon supplies and enhanced air defense amidst continuing Russian attacks.

Amid plans for a major conference dedicated to Ukraine's recovery, the leaders also explored the implications of proposed sanctions on Russia and their potential to encourage peace negotiations. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of secondary sanctions and awaiting U.S. congressional action.

Pope Leo expressed readiness to facilitate peace talks, as international efforts gear towards aiding Ukraine's recovery. The upcoming Rome conference seeks to galvanize global financial and material support, ensuring comprehensive strategies for Ukraine's reconstruction post-invasion.