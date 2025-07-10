Left Menu

Telangana Slams BRS for Water Dispute Negligence

Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy criticizes the previous BRS government for neglecting state interests amid a contentious water dispute with Andhra Pradesh. The dispute centers around the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla Link project, which aims to divert water from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, sparking significant political controversy.

Telangana Slams BRS for Water Dispute Negligence
Telangana Minister Vivek Venkatswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy has levelled serious accusations against the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration, alleging negligence in state interests amid the ongoing water dispute with Andhra Pradesh. The controversy pivots around the Godavari-Banakacherla Link project, a significant Andhra Pradesh initiative expected to cost Rs 80,112 crore.

The plan, which involves diverting 200 TMC of water from the Godavari River through various regions, has been met with opposition from the Telangana government. Venkatswamy blames the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for past failures to protect state water rights during its tenure, accusing it of aiding Andhra's diversion efforts.

The minister also criticized BRS working president KT Rama Rao for promoting misinformation and employing double standards post-election defeat. In concert, Telangana's irrigation and civil supplies minister announced the state's commitment to a legal battle to block the project, deeming it harmful and unauthorized.

