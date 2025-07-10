Eastern Zonal Council Meeting 2023: A Collaborative Forum for Eastern States Dialogue

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren warmly welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting convened in Ranchi. The event, chaired by Shah, saw attendance from chief ministers and representatives of the four eastern states: Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reached Ranchi on Wednesday evening and was received by State BJP president Babulal Marandi, alongside senior party members. Amit Shah's office took to social media to share the moment of his arrival.

The Eastern Zonal Council meetings serve as a crucial platform for discussing and resolving issues between the central government and the states. These forums address a range of topics including infrastructure development, security challenges, and education, aiming to foster collaboration and diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)