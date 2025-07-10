Left Menu

KLM Axiva Finvest Unveils New NCD Issue Worth ₹15,000 Lakhs

KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has launched its 12th issue of non-convertible debentures, valued at ₹15,000 lakhs, to be used for lending, financing, and repaying existing debts. The debentures offer tenures from 400 days to 79 months with yields from 9.92% to 11.30%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:07 IST
KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has introduced its 12th public offering of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) valued at ₹1,000 each. The issue aims to raise ₹15,000 lakhs, including a green shoe option for oversubscription.

Opening on July 9, 2025, and closing by July 22, 2025, the offer provides ten investment options with effective annual yields ranging from 9.92% to 11.30%. The minimum application requirement is ₹5,000, and investors can apply through company branches or the BSE online platform.

The raised funds will be used for lending, financing, and repayment of existing debts, details of which are outlined in the prospectus available at the company's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

