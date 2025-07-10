Strategic Alliance: Oil India Limited Partners with GAIL for 15-Year Gas Supply Deal
Oil India Ltd has inked a 15-year agreement with GAIL to supply natural gas from its Rajasthan field. This pact enables up to 9,00,000 cubic metres per day of gas to power a Rajasthan electricity plant. The collaboration signifies the firms' commitment to India's domestic gas sector.
In a significant development, Oil India Ltd, India's second-largest state-owned oil and gas producer, has forged a new long-term partnership with GAIL (India) Ltd. Announced through identical statements, this agreement involves a substantial gas supply from Oil India's Rajasthan field to GAIL for the power sector.
This strategic Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) will see up to 9,00,000 standard cubic metres of natural gas per day transported to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd's power plant. GAIL, with its expansive 16,421 km gas pipeline network, is tasked with delivering this resource to its final destination in Rajasthan.
The collaboration, affirmed by OIL's Ranjan Goswami and GAIL's Sumit Kishore, underscores the commitment of these central public sector enterprises to advancing gas production and distribution. GAIL's infrastructure and operational expertise play a crucial role in monetising domestic gas fields, further bolstering India's energy sector.
