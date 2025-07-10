Left Menu

Iran's Standoff with IAEA: A Call to End Double Standards

Iran's President demands the U.N. nuclear watchdog eliminate 'double standards' for cooperation to resume. President Pezeshkian enacted a law halting collaboration with the IAEA, which withdrew inspectors after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities. Iran denies seeking atomic weapons, citing peaceful intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's latest demands could signal an intensifying standoff with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as President Masoud Pezeshkian urges the agency to eliminate 'double standards' in their dealings. Such measures, he suggests, are crucial for Tehran to resume any form of cooperation.

In recent developments, Pezeshkian enacted legislation ceasing collaboration with the IAEA. This follows the agency's withdrawal of its final inspectors from Iran, a move that came in the wake of U.S. and Israeli bombings on Iranian nuclear sites. The attacks were purportedly aimed at stymying Iran's alleged ambitions to develop nuclear weapons—claims Iran vehemently denies, asserting its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful objectives.

Pezeshkian criticized the IAEA for not condemning the bombings, suggesting the agency enabled the attacks by labeling Iran non-compliant with non-proliferation obligations. The fallout led to heightened tensions and hostilities, including a significant military exchange. The IAEA remains focused on resuming inspections, per comments from its chief, Rafael Grossi.

