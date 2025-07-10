Protests Erupt in Kerala: Students Rally Against Governor's Controversial University Moves

In a significant escalation of student protests in Kerala, members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) were detained by police in Kannur while demonstrating against Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The protestors accused the Governor of trying to 'saffronise' state-funded universities, sparking heated confrontations with law enforcement.

Tensions also flared at the Kerala University campus in Thiruvananthapuram, where members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) gathered to voice similar grievances. The police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the students, who attempted to climb the university gates, leading to several detentions.

The protests were fueled by accusations against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, alleged to be acting under the influence of the RSS. The DYFI criticized the Vice Chancellor's decisions, suggesting they bypass university protocols. The situation has prompted further scrutiny and promises of continued student activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)