Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Elevated Road Over Munak Canal Set to Transform Transport

The Delhi government is gearing up to construct a 20 km elevated road over the Munak canal, enhancing transport across the capital. Despite requiring a No-Objection Certificate from Haryana, the project, costing Rs 3,000 crore, promises improved connectivity and reduced crime in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:09 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Elevated Road Over Munak Canal Set to Transform Transport
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to embark on an ambitious infrastructure project that promises to significantly improve transportation across the city. Plans are underway for a 20-kilometre elevated road over the Munak canal.

This undertaking, expected to cost around Rs 3,000 crore and set to be completed in three years, will be overseen by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The elevated road will stretch from Inderlok to Bawana, benefiting 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards, thereby improving transit for a substantial portion of the population and reducing criminal activities around the canal area.

Despite needing a No-Objection Certificate from the Haryana Government, which expressed willingness to treat the work as a deposit responsibility, Delhi firmly stated it would manage financing and related duties. Moreover, the project is part of broader efforts to revamp the city's infrastructure, including plans to upgrade dilapidated roads and transform the Najafgarh drain into a solar power corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025