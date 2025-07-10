Delhi's Ambitious Elevated Road Over Munak Canal Set to Transform Transport

The Delhi government is poised to embark on an ambitious infrastructure project that promises to significantly improve transportation across the city. Plans are underway for a 20-kilometre elevated road over the Munak canal.

This undertaking, expected to cost around Rs 3,000 crore and set to be completed in three years, will be overseen by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The elevated road will stretch from Inderlok to Bawana, benefiting 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards, thereby improving transit for a substantial portion of the population and reducing criminal activities around the canal area.

Despite needing a No-Objection Certificate from the Haryana Government, which expressed willingness to treat the work as a deposit responsibility, Delhi firmly stated it would manage financing and related duties. Moreover, the project is part of broader efforts to revamp the city's infrastructure, including plans to upgrade dilapidated roads and transform the Najafgarh drain into a solar power corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)