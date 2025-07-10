Revolutionizing Credit: ET Money Launches Loans Against Mutual Funds
ET Money introduces Loans Against Mutual Funds, enabling Indian investors to access ultra-low-cost credit without disrupting long-term mutual fund investments. This digital initiative marks a significant step in providing flexible financial solutions, supporting both planned expenses and emergencies while promoting sustained wealth creation.
ET Money, a prominent player in India's long-term investments landscape and a part of the 360 ONE WAM group, has made a significant stride into secured lending with the introduction of its Loans Against Mutual Funds (LAMF) initiative.
This new offering, accessible via ET Money's apps, allows investors to leverage their mutual fund holdings for credit without interrupting their long-term investment growth. Mukesh Kalra, CEO of ET Money, highlights that this product simplifies financial solutions while ensuring continuous wealth creation.
With LAMF, users can instantly check their credit limit, apply online, and access funds in minutes, offering flexibility and low-cost liquidity. This digital innovation promotes disciplined investing by mobilizing mutual funds as a financial instrument, reinforcing ET Money's vision of empowering financial decisions.
