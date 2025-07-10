Left Menu

Revolutionizing Credit: ET Money Launches Loans Against Mutual Funds

ET Money introduces Loans Against Mutual Funds, enabling Indian investors to access ultra-low-cost credit without disrupting long-term mutual fund investments. This digital initiative marks a significant step in providing flexible financial solutions, supporting both planned expenses and emergencies while promoting sustained wealth creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST
Revolutionizing Credit: ET Money Launches Loans Against Mutual Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ET Money, a prominent player in India's long-term investments landscape and a part of the 360 ONE WAM group, has made a significant stride into secured lending with the introduction of its Loans Against Mutual Funds (LAMF) initiative.

This new offering, accessible via ET Money's apps, allows investors to leverage their mutual fund holdings for credit without interrupting their long-term investment growth. Mukesh Kalra, CEO of ET Money, highlights that this product simplifies financial solutions while ensuring continuous wealth creation.

With LAMF, users can instantly check their credit limit, apply online, and access funds in minutes, offering flexibility and low-cost liquidity. This digital innovation promotes disciplined investing by mobilizing mutual funds as a financial instrument, reinforcing ET Money's vision of empowering financial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025